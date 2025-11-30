HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

After her father and brothers kill boyfriend, Nanded woman 'marries' corpse

Sun, 30 November 2025
Share:
18:27
image
A 21-year-old woman showed how deeply she was in love with her boyfriend, who was allegedly killed by her father and two siblings, by "marrying" his corpse in Maharashtra's Nanded district. 

Videos of Aanchal Mamidwar's act at the deceased's home and her call for her kin to be hanged for the killing went viral on social media. 

According to police, her boyfriend Saksham Tate was standing with his friends in the old Ganj area on Thursday evening when a fight erupted between him and Aanchal's brother Himesh Mamidwar. 

Himesh allegedly fired at Saksham, the bullet piercing his ribs, and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot, the official said. 

Himesh, his brother Sahil and their father Gajanan Mamidwar were arrested soon after, he added. 

On Friday evening, Aanchal arrived at Saksham's house while preparations were on for his final rites. 

A distraught Aanchal then "married" his body claiming it would make their love "immortal", eyewitnesses said. 

Later, speaking to reporters, she also sought capital punishment for her father and brothers for murdering Saksham. 

Police said Saksham and main accused Himesh are both history-sheeters and were once close friends. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: South Africa in early trouble
1st ODI Updates: South Africa in early trouble

LIVE! CISF jawan shoots minor who entered wedding for food
LIVE! CISF jawan shoots minor who entered wedding for food

Oppn seeks debate on SIR, security in Parl; govt says...
Oppn seeks debate on SIR, security in Parl; govt says...

Opposition parties in India are demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and national security in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. They raised concerns about federalism, national...

EC extends SIR schedule amid Oppn concerns
EC extends SIR schedule amid Oppn concerns

The Election Commission has extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states and Union Territories following concerns raised by opposition parties.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case based on a complaint by the ED, alleging money laundering and abuse of position for personal gains.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO