3 killed in rain-related incidents in TN; 57,000 hectares of farmland affected

15:12

An aerial view of the flood-affected area after heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah effect in TN's Nagapattinam/ANI Video Grab





As many as 149 cattle died and 57,000 hectares of farmland have been affected in the delta districts, the minister for revenue and disaster management said.





"Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since last evening. While two persons died due to wall collapse in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, respectively, a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai," he said while briefing reporters at the state emergency operations centre.





Giving a break up of the impact caused to agricultural lands in delta districts, the minister said 24,000 hectares of land were affected in Nagapattinam, 15,000 hectares in Thiruvarur and 8,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai.





"In total, 57,000 hectares of agriculture lands have been submerged due to heavy rainfall," he said.





Responding to a query, he said, nearly 234 huts have been damaged in the delta districts. -- PTI

