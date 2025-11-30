HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 juveniles among 4 held for stabbing man in east Delhi

Sun, 30 November 2025
15:53
The Delhi police arrested an 18-year-old man and apprehended three juveniles for allegedly stabbing a man in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar area, an official said on Sunday. 

The incident took place on November 27, when the four assailants attacked the victim following a personal dispute, the police said. 

The injured was rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors found stab wounds on his right lower back and hand. Based on the victim's statement, an FIR was registered, they said. 

A police team arrested the main accused, identified as Sani alias Tanish and apprehended three juveniles involved in the attack on Saturday night. 

During questioning, the accused admitted to their involvement in the assault, he added. 

The police said the attack stemmed from a personal dispute and previous enmity between the victim and the accused group. 

Further investigation is underway, the police added. -- PTI

