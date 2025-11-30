10-month-old girl killed in wild animal attack in UP, 2nd incident within hours

08:25





The incident took place on Friday night in Khiriya Sharif village under the Kotwali Dehat police station area of Bahraich district, they added.





On Saturday, the girl's half-eaten body was found from a field in the village.





One arm and a leg of the girl were eaten by the animal and her face had severe injury marks, the officials said.





This was the second incident of a young child being killed by a wild animal in the district within a few hours.





"Rama Devi was sleeping with her 10-month-old daughter, Sunita, in a hut outside her house in Khiriya Sharif village. When she woke up at midnight, the child was missing. Villagers began searching for the girl and several hours later, her mutilated body was found from a field," forest range officer Vinod Kumar Nayak said. -- PTI

