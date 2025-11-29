HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman 'molested' in moving car in Kolkata, 3 held

Sat, 29 November 2025
20:39
A woman was allegedly molested by three persons in a moving car on E M Bypass in the city, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Friday night.

The woman in her complaint said that as she was waiting for bus near Ambedkar Bridge on E M Bypass, a car stopped near her and the occupants offered her a lift.

After she boarded the car, the three men molested her and drove the vehicle to different parts of the city after forcing her to drink something laced with drugs, she told the police.

The woman was later abandoned near the Maidan area near Red Road and was rescued by police.

From Maidan police station, she was taken to Pragati Maidan police station by the Kolkata Police, as the place of occurrence, the officer said.

The main accused was known to the victim, the officer said, quoting her complaint.

Police were grilling the arrested persons and scanning CCTV footage of the area. -- PTI 

