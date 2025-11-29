'Very serious glitch': Expert on A320 aircraft issue

13:12

Amid concerns over safety risks posed by Airbus's software, aviation expert Harshwardhan expressed relief that the glitch was detected, calling it a serious issue that could have led to a major catastrophe if left unnoticed.

The aviation expert also noted that with the upgraded software causing issues in the Airbus A320 fleet, the company is now focusing on reverting to the original version and asserted that the problem will be resolved soon.





However, he emphasised the need to closely monitor the aircraft after the modification to observe its behaviour and check for any recurrence of similar issues.

"It's a very serious glitch, and I'm glad it was detected in time, because it could have resulted in a serious catastrophe. It's because the elevator and dial-tone control system, which is showing the problem due to this glitch, controls the aircraft's levelling. Altitude maintenance is performed by this control mechanism. And suddenly, if it becomes uncontrolled, it starts nosediving. And a pilot sometimes doesn't have control over it. Luckily, the incidents that were noticed were rectified on their own; otherwise, anything could have happened," Harsh Wardhan told ANI.

"Given multiple instances, an immediate inspection was necessary. They then realised that it is a fleet problem, not an individual aircraft issue, so grounding is important and the right decision. It should be done as quickly as possible because, apparently, they upgraded the software that is causing this problem and are now reverting to the original version... This issue will be fixed soon, but it will still be monitored because this problem has recently reappeared, and we need to observe how the aircraft continues to behave after the modification if there is any repetition of this nature..." added Harsh Wardhan.





Airbus on Friday said intense solar radiation might corrupt data critical to flight controls in a significant number of A320 family aircraft and that the software changes required to fix the issue would lead to operational disruptions.