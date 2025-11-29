'Student who blames examiner after failing': Naqvi's dig at Oppn over SIR

13:52

Slamming the criticism of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday likened the opposition to a student who wants to pass exams without studying and then blames the examiner after failing by claiming that the "paper was out of syllabus".





The former Union minister said the "designers of deception" are displaying their hypocrisy over the SIR exercise.





"These people are behaving like a student who wants to pass exams without studying. The student wants promotion without potential, certificate without competence, and if he fails, he blames the exam and the examiner for his incompetence and failure by claiming that the paper was out of syllabus," Naqvi said, hitting out at the opposition.





Talking to reporters after submitting his voter verification form to a booth level officer (BLO) here, Naqvi said that instead of a BA, B.Com, or B.Sc. degree, such "loudmouths" are eligible only for "BD - Bachelor of Defeat" degree.





"Brandishing this 'Bachelor of Defeat' degree as a bonanza, these desperate dynasts are engaged in a destructive drama to defame democr acy," Naqvi said.





Their situation is akin to the Hindi proverb "Naach na jaane aangan tedha (A bad dancer blames the stage)", he said.





Naqvi said that during the Bihar elections, even their "fiction of vote theft" based on a "foreign model" failed to end their "no entry" in the government, he said.





"Yet, these landlords without land and feudals lords without a fiefdom are conspiring to make democracy a hostage of the dynasty," the BJP leader said. -- PTI