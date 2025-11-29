HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Student who blames examiner after failing': Naqvi's dig at Oppn over SIR

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
13:52
image
Slamming the criticism of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday likened the opposition to a student who wants to pass exams without studying and then blames the examiner after failing by claiming that the "paper was out of syllabus".

The former Union minister said the "designers of deception" are displaying their hypocrisy over the SIR exercise.

"These people are behaving like a student who wants to pass exams without studying. The student wants promotion without potential, certificate without competence, and if he fails, he blames the exam and the examiner for his incompetence and failure by claiming that the paper was out of syllabus," Naqvi said, hitting out at the opposition.

Talking to reporters after submitting his voter verification form to a booth level officer (BLO) here, Naqvi said that instead of a BA, B.Com, or B.Sc. degree, such "loudmouths" are eligible only for "BD - Bachelor of Defeat" degree.

"Brandishing this 'Bachelor of Defeat' degree as a bonanza, these desperate dynasts are engaged in a destructive drama to defame democr  acy," Naqvi said.

Their situation is akin to the Hindi proverb "Naach na jaane aangan tedha (A bad dancer blames the stage)", he said.

Naqvi said that during the Bihar elections, even their "fiction of vote theft" based on a "foreign model" failed to end their "no entry" in the government, he said.

"Yet, these landlords without land and feudals lords without a fiefdom are conspiring to make democracy a hostage of the dynasty," the BJP leader said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur's displaced people clash with security forces
LIVE! Manipur's displaced people clash with security forces

'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle
'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle

The breakfast meet was convened by the CM at the behest of the Congress high command to end the logjam over the issue bothering the 2.5 year old Congress government, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party warning of moving a no...

Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka
Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka

"Operation Sagar Bandhu ' Humanitarian Assistance. In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts," the Indian Air Force said in a post on...

Why Is Prashant Kishor Asking For Rs 1,000?
Why Is Prashant Kishor Asking For Rs 1,000?

'I will donate 90% of whatever I will earn from now on to continue the movement for a change in Bihar.'

IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue
IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue

IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express are expected to experience flight disruptions as they address a potential issue with flight controls in their Airbus A320 family aircraft. The issue, related to intense solar radiation potentially...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO