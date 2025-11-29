Sabarimala gold loss case: SIT grills ex-Thiruvabharanam commissioner

14:55

The SIT probing the gold loss from Sabarimala temple questioned former Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornament) Commissioner K S Baiju, officials said on Saturday.





Based on a petition filed by the Special Investigation Team, the Kollam Vigilance Court today permitted Baiju's custody till evening.





Baiju, who is retired from service, was the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner when the gold-plated coverings of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols were removed and taken for electroplating in July 2019.





According to sources, Baiju was on leave on July 19 and 20 when the idols were removed from Sabarimala and handed over to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, who had sponsored the electroplating work.

Baiju was arrested by SIT early this month.





Police officials said Baiju was questioned again regarding the procedure adopted for permitting Potty to take the gold-plated coverings.





Meanwhile, the Vigilance Court dismissed the bail application filed by Baiju in the second case related to the gold lost from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).





The SIT strongly opposed the bail plea, arguing that the investigation is ongoing and that releasing the accused at this stage would affect the probe.





However, Baiju's counsel submitted that he was not involved in the removal of the gold plates from the door frames that were given to Potty for electroplating.





The court, considering the ongoing investigation, dismissed the bail petition.





So far, the SIT has arrested six persons, including two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board, in two cases. -- PTI