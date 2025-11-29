HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russia set to ratify key military pact with India ahead of Putin's state visit

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
10:48
image
The Russian lower house of Parliament is set to ratify a crucial military pact with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit on December 4-5 for the 23rd bilateral summit, according to reports.

Signed on February 18, 2025 in Moscow by the Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and erstwhile Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS)  is to enhance military cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The State Duma has uploaded the RELOS in its ratification database along with the Russian government's note and said that 'the Russian government believes that the ratification of the document will strengthen cooperation between Russia and India in the military sphere', official news agency TASS reported.

The RELOS agreement aims to streamline coordination for joint military exercises, disaster relief and other operations. 

According to local defence sources, RELOS will enhance military cooperation by simplifying procedures for joint activities, including exercises and disaster relief.

Agreements of this kind expand the geographic opportunities for peacetime operations for both participating parties.

It is possible that the provisions of this agreement will apply to joint exercises in the Arctic, as India ships LNG from the Yamal Peninsula, Izvestia daily noted at the time of its signing.

The Indian Navy's Talwar class frigates as well as INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier are equipped to sail in freezing climate of Arctic can use the Russian naval bases for logistic support while Russian Navy can use Indian facilities to boost its presence to offset Chinese and other outside countries presence in the Indian Ocean Region, experts here believe. -- Vinay Shukla/PTI

TOP STORIES

Siddarmaiah meets Shivakumar over breakfast
Siddarmaiah meets Shivakumar over breakfast

Amid an escalating power tussle over the chief minister's chair, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met his Deputy D K Shivakumar at his residence for a high-stakes breakfast meeting on Saturday, where the two leaders attempted to cool tempers...

LIVE! Karnataka HM Parameshwara throws hat in CM ring
LIVE! Karnataka HM Parameshwara throws hat in CM ring

IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue
IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue

IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express are expected to experience flight disruptions as they address a potential issue with flight controls in their Airbus A320 family aircraft. The issue, related to intense solar radiation potentially...

'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'
'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'

'Definitely BJP is creating trouble in the water. That's all. It's fishing in troubled waters.'

What Arms Will Putin Sell India On Rare State Visit?
What Arms Will Putin Sell India On Rare State Visit?

On the table are additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, which India used with immense success during Operation Sindoor.India could buy at least two squadrons of Su-57 fighter jets plus joint production of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO