Red Fort blast: Court sends 3 doctors, preacher to 10-day judicial custody

Sat, 29 November 2025
18:05
A Delhi court on Saturday sent three doctors and a preacher, who were arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast, to 10 days' judicial custody.
 
All four accused, Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed as well as Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, who sent them to 10-day judicial custody.

As of now, the NIA has arrested seven persons accused in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the NIA said in a statement. 

Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden i20 car that detonated outside the Red Fort, had allegedly bought the car in Ali's name.
 
Wani was arrested after it emerged that Umar had been trying to "brainwash" him to becoming a suicide bomber, officials said. He was not persuaded but is alleged to have agreed to participate as an overground worker for the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

PTI had earlier reported that the sophisticated terror module spearheaded by a group of doctors had been actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar being the alleged key planner.

Officials said Adeel's interrogation pointed to Umar being a "hardcore radical" who insisted that a suicide bomber was essential for their operations. Following this, Srinagar police sent a team to Qazigund in south Kashmir and detained Wani.

Wani allegedly admitted during his questioning that he had met the "doctor module" in October last year at a mosque in Kulgam, Kashmir, the officials said. -- PTI 

