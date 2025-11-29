Plea in SC seeks 3-month extension of SIR in UP

15:46

Bharatiya Kisan Union Azad Trust has moved the Supreme Court seeking a three-month extension of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls underway in Uttar Pradesh.





The plea alleged that the four-week special intensive revision (SIR) in the state is "administratively impossible" for 15.35 crore voters and risks mass disenfranchisement.





The petition has sought three-month extension of the exercise to prevent wrongful deletions, protect rural voters and ensure fair, accurate rolls.





The Election Commission on November 4 began the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh.





The exercise was launched under the theme 'Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali - Majboot Loktantra' (Clean Electoral Roll - Strong Democracy), officials said.





As part of the exercise, booth-level officers or BLOs will visit every household till December 4 to verify and update voters' details, they said. -- PTI