HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Plea in SC seeks 3-month extension of SIR in UP

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
15:46
image
Bharatiya Kisan Union Azad Trust has moved the Supreme Court seeking a three-month extension of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls underway in Uttar Pradesh.

The plea alleged that the four-week special intensive revision (SIR) in the state is "administratively impossible" for 15.35 crore voters and risks mass disenfranchisement.

The petition has sought three-month extension of the exercise to prevent wrongful deletions, protect rural voters and ensure fair, accurate rolls.

The Election Commission on November 4 began the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh.

The exercise was launched under the theme 'Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali - Majboot Loktantra' (Clean Electoral Roll - Strong Democracy), officials said.

As part of the exercise, booth-level officers or BLOs will visit every household till December 4 to verify and update voters' details, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak cop's widow objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'
LIVE! Pak cop's widow objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'

Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces
Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces

Such clashes between internally displaced persons (IDPs) and security forces have happened multiple times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21.

'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle
'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle

The breakfast meet was convened by the CM at the behest of the Congress high command to end the logjam over the issue bothering the 2.5 year old Congress government, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party warning of moving a no...

India to 'reach out to seniors' to fix spin woes
India to 'reach out to seniors' to fix spin woes

K L Rahul on Saturday conceded that Indian batters' repeated struggles against spin, especially on home tracks, remain a concern.

Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka
Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka

"Operation Sagar Bandhu ' Humanitarian Assistance. In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts," the Indian Air Force said in a post on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO