HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak shifted 72 terror launchpads from border areas: BSF

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
18:19
image
More than six dozen terror launchpads have been shifted to the "depth areas" in Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, and the force is ready to inflict heavy losses on the enemy if the government decides to resume the cross-border operation, senior BSF officers said on Saturday. 

However, the BSF is honouring the halt in military action after four days of clashes from May 7-10, they said.

"After the BSF destroyed many terror launchpads along the border during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan government shifted all such facilities to the depth areas About 12 launchpads are working from the depth areas of Sialkot and Zaffarwal, which are not exactly on the border. 

"Similarly, 60 launchpads are working in the other depth areas away from the border," BSF DIG Vikram Kunwar told reporters in Jammu.

Kunwar, along with BSF IG, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, and DIG Kulwant Rai Sharma addressed a joint press conference to highlight the achievements of the force in 2025, including its role in Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre with cross-border links that claimed 26 lives. 

The officer said the figures of these launchpads, as well as the terrorists present in them, keep changing. 

"They do not sit there permanently. These launchpads are generally active when terrorists have to be pushed (into India)... They are not kept in more than two or three groups," DIG Kunwar said while informing that there are no training camps in the areas close to the International Border presently.

The reports generally say that there is deployment in the launchpads, indicating training before terrorists are moved to other areas. 

"Earlier, they used to have areas marked, where those belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad would be active on  the down side, and those from Lashkar-e-Taiba will be active on the upper side. After Operation Sindoor, they have formed a mixed group. Those who want can get training in a mixed group," DIG Kunwar said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah lashes Tamil Nadu
LIVE! Rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah lashes Tamil Nadu

Widow of Pak cop objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'
Widow of Pak cop objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'

In the movie, veteran star Sanjay Dutt portrays Chaudhary Aslam. The police officer was assassinated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban's Mohmand chapter who claimed responsibility for carrying out a bomb attack on his car on the Lyari...

Man finds mom, her 'lover' in compromising position; kills both
Man finds mom, her 'lover' in compromising position; kills both

A man and his wife in Sirsa, Haryana, allegedly strangled his mother and their neighbor to death after finding them in a compromising position. They then confessed to the crime at a police station.

Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces
Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces

Such clashes between internally displaced persons (IDPs) and security forces have happened multiple times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21.

'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle
'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle

The breakfast meet was convened by the CM at the behest of the Congress high command to end the logjam over the issue bothering the 2.5 year old Congress government, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party warning of moving a no...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO