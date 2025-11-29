Pak claims to arrest Indian who 'crossed' into country

16:47

Pakistan's Punjab police have claimed to have arrested an alleged Indian national who "inadvertently" crossed into the country and was detained by Pakistan Rangers for over 100 days without any legal formalities.

According to police, the alleged Indian national, BJ Singh, 31, from Assam, crossed into Pakistan on August 16, near the Ajmal Shaheed Post opposite the Indian Bachan Singh Post.

The police said that Rangers' personnel arrested him near the India-Pakistan border and interrogated him for over three months.

Singh was handed over to Saddar police station in Kasur, some 50 kilometres from Lahore this week after nothing suspicious was recovered from him, they said.

He had reportedly left his residence after a quarrel with his father Barshan Singh over some domestic issue.

Police have registered a case against him for illegally crossing into Pakistan. -- PTI