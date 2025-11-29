No difference, no confusion: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

11:54

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Saturday showed a united front amid an escalating power tussle over the chief minister's chair.





"We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion," Siddaramaiah told mediapersons in a joint press conference with Shivakumar.





"There are no differences between us and there will be no differences in the future," the CM said.





"Our agenda is the 2028 elections. Local body elections are important. We discussed them. We also discussed bringing back Congress in the 2028 elections. We discussed that we will go together. There are no differences between us and there will be no differences in the future," he added.





Shivakumar too echoed Siddaramaiah's sentiments and said that he and teh CM will work together as per high command's instructions.





"With the support of all of you, we have brought the Congress government and we are working as per our promise. The people of the state are giving their full support. We have to fulfill their wishes. We are working in that direction... whatever the high command says, we will follow that, and there is no group. Even now, we are working together. Whatever the CM said, I am with the CM. We are working together," Shivakumar said.





Earlier, Siddaramaiah had invited his deputy for breakfast at the behest of the Congress high command to hold discussions on the raging leadership issue.