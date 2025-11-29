HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

National Herald Case: Delhi court defers order on ED's chargesheet

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
10:52
image
A Delhi court on Saturday deferred its order on cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed in the National Herald case. 

Special Judge Vishal Gogne deferred the pronouncement of the order to December 16.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

They allegedly acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper, the investigation agency had accused.

It further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which 'fraudulently' usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Siddarmaiah meets Shivakumar over breakfast
Siddarmaiah meets Shivakumar over breakfast

Amid an escalating power tussle over the chief minister's chair, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met his Deputy D K Shivakumar at his residence for a high-stakes breakfast meeting on Saturday, where the two leaders attempted to cool tempers...

LIVE! Karnataka HM Parameshwara throws hat in CM ring
LIVE! Karnataka HM Parameshwara throws hat in CM ring

IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue
IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue

IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express are expected to experience flight disruptions as they address a potential issue with flight controls in their Airbus A320 family aircraft. The issue, related to intense solar radiation potentially...

'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'
'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'

'Definitely BJP is creating trouble in the water. That's all. It's fishing in troubled waters.'

What Arms Will Putin Sell India On Rare State Visit?
What Arms Will Putin Sell India On Rare State Visit?

On the table are additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, which India used with immense success during Operation Sindoor.India could buy at least two squadrons of Su-57 fighter jets plus joint production of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO