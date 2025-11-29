HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai turning into 'gas chamber': Congress MP

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
16:37
image
Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday accused the state government of failing to address worsening air pollution in Mumbai, claiming that PM2.5 levels had reached the "hazardous" range, and the city was being turned into a "gas chamber".

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Mumbai Congress on the issue of air quality, Gaikwad referred to a study by Harvard University, estimating that nearly 5,100 people in Mumbai die annually due to pollution.

"These are not just numbers. These are families losing their loved ones," she said.

She alleged that the "corrupt Mahayuti government" was following a "contractor-first, people-last model," and cited rampant construction without safeguards, violations of environmental norms, allocation of open spaces and eco-sensitive zones to favoured builders, and felling of trees as key factors contributing to rising pollution levels.

The Congress leader said that the city is being "turned into a gas chamber in the name of development," adding that children were falling sick and senior citizens were struggling to breathe.

"If this is not a public health emergency, then what is?" Gaikwad questioned, demanding a strong pollution-control plan, strict enforcement of environmental norms, protection of green cover, and accountability for violators.

She said that the Mumbai Congress "will not allow contractors and cronies to decide the fate of the city" and will continue to fight for residents' "right to clean air and right to live". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak claims to arrest Indian who 'crossed' into country
LIVE! Pak claims to arrest Indian who 'crossed' into country

Widow of Pak cop objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'
Widow of Pak cop objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'

In the movie, veteran star Sanjay Dutt portrays Chaudhary Aslam. The police officer was assassinated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban's Mohmand chapter who claimed responsibility for carrying out a bomb attack on his car on the Lyari...

Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces
Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces

Such clashes between internally displaced persons (IDPs) and security forces have happened multiple times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21.

'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle
'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle

The breakfast meet was convened by the CM at the behest of the Congress high command to end the logjam over the issue bothering the 2.5 year old Congress government, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party warning of moving a no...

India to 'reach out to seniors' to fix spin woes
India to 'reach out to seniors' to fix spin woes

K L Rahul on Saturday conceded that Indian batters' repeated struggles against spin, especially on home tracks, remain a concern.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO