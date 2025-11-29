'Married': Australian PM Anthony Albanese ties the knot

14:01

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his longtime partner Jodie Haydon on Saturday.





Albanese became the first leader in the country to get married while in office.





The 62-year-old leader got married to the 46-year-old financial services worker at a private ceremony in the garden of his official residence, The Lodge, in Canberra.





"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," Albanese said in a statement.





"Married", the prime minister wrote in a one word post on social media, sharing a video of himself in a bow-tie holding the hand of his smiling bride, who was dressed in a long white gown as confetti fell around them.