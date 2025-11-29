Man shot dead by 2 bike-borne assailants in Delhi

12:33

A 27-year-old man with a criminal background was shot dead in Delhi's Naveen Shahadara over a recent altercation, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place outside a sweets shop in the Naveen Shahadara and police received a PCR call around 11.09 pm.





A police team rushed to the spot and found that the victim, Gagan Aahi, a resident of the area, who is a listed bad character (BC). He had a gunshot injury to his right temple and was taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.





Preliminary inquiry revealed that two bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Aahi.





One of the accused has been detained along with the motorcycle suspected to have been used in the crime. A search is underway for the second shooter, they added.





According investigators, the motive appears to be linked to a recent altercation between the victim and the two accused. "They had gathered for a patch-up meeting when the situation escalated," a senior police officer said.





A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added. -- PTI