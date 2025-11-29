Man shoots dead girlfriend after she refuses to marry him

14:12

A 25-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her partner, with police suspecting that he killed her after she refused to marry him.

The accused is absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to nab him, they added.





According to police, the incident took place in the Phase 2 area on Friday evening when Krishna (26) opened fire at his girlfriend Sonu (25) at her paying guest accommodation here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.





Upon receiving information, a police police team reached the spot and took the woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the officer said.





A forensic team examined the crime scene, and the body was sent for a post-mortem after completing legal formalities.





"Initial inquiry revealed that Krishna went to the woman's room and shot her due to a dispute between the two," the DCP added.





An FIR has been registered, and police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. Other legal procedures are underway, officials said.





The woman, hailing from Amroha, and Krishna, a native of Bihar, earlier worked together at a factory and had been in a relationship since then. She was currently employed as a domestic help.





Krishna was allegedly pressuring her to marry him, and her refusal is suspected to have led to the shooting, police said. -- PTI