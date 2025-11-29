Liquor, drugs freely available in Gujarat, alleges Congress MLA

19:31

Sale of liquor and drugs, prostitution, and gambling activities are being carried out with impunity in every part of the BJP-ruled Gujarat, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani alleged on Saturday.

There are companies manufacturing raw materials needed for narcotic drugs in the state, he claimed, demanding a special session of the legislative assembly on the issue.





"(Sale of) Liquor, drugs, prostitution and gambling dens are found across 250 talukas and 33 districts of Gujarat," he said, talking to reporters at the Congress office here.

"A total of Rs 64,000 crore-worth of drugs have been seized from the coastline of Gujarat. Who are the suppliers and end-users of these drugs? What is the collusion of police and officials in this?" he asked.

A huge quantity of narcotic drugs has entered Gujarat in the past few years and there are several drug-related manufacturing units in the state, Mevani alleged, adding that these activities could not continue without the blessings of police and the state government.





"I demand a special assembly session to discuss the narcotics problem, and the government should release a white paper presenting the real numbers of drugs seized in Gujarat," the Vadgam MLA said.





He also said there was an increase in the sale of narcotic drugs near schools, colleges and hostels, calling it an "assault on the pride of (Mahatma) Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Gujarat."





The BJP government was busy with the ongoing `Chintan Shibir' instead of addressing the people's concerns, Mevani added.

Alcohol is being sold openly in the assembly constituencies of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Ghatlodia) and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi (Majura), he alleged, claiming that liquor shops operate within the 3-km radius of major temples at Dwarka, Khodaldham, Umiyadham, Somnath, Ambaji, and Vadtal, and "it hurts religious sentiments."

Notably, liquor sale and consumption are prohibited in Gujarat. -- PTI