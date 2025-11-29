HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala sky-dining restaurant operators booked after malfunction

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
10:32
image
A case has been registered against the operators of a sky-dining restaurant where four tourists, including two children, were stranded after a crane malfunctioned at Anachal in Idukki, police said on Saturday.

Vellathoval police registered a case against Sojan Joseph of Anachal, on whose land the sky-dining restaurant was operating, and its operator Praveen of Malayinchi, Udumbannoor, they said.

The group remained stuck for over two hours, about 150 feet above the ground, before fire and rescue personnel reached the site, after learning about the incident from news reports on Friday afternoon.

The team safely rescued the four-member family using ropes.

As per the FIR, the restaurant was operating without considering public safety. The case has been registered under Section 125 (endangering human lives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 118(e) (act that causes danger to public safety) of the Kerala Police Act.

Meanwhile, following the incident, a stop memo has been issued to the restaurant after it was found to be operating without a licence from the civic body, officials in the district administration said.

The Idukki district collector has also sought a report into the incident from the village officer regarding the restaurant and its operations, officials said. -- PTI



 

TOP STORIES

Siddarmaiah meets Shivakumar over breakfast
Siddarmaiah meets Shivakumar over breakfast

Amid an escalating power tussle over the chief minister's chair, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met his Deputy D K Shivakumar at his residence for a high-stakes breakfast meeting on Saturday, where the two leaders attempted to cool tempers...

LIVE! Karnataka HM Parameshwara throws hat in CM ring
LIVE! Karnataka HM Parameshwara throws hat in CM ring

IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue
IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue

IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express are expected to experience flight disruptions as they address a potential issue with flight controls in their Airbus A320 family aircraft. The issue, related to intense solar radiation potentially...

'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'
'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'

'Definitely BJP is creating trouble in the water. That's all. It's fishing in troubled waters.'

What Arms Will Putin Sell India On Rare State Visit?
What Arms Will Putin Sell India On Rare State Visit?

On the table are additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, which India used with immense success during Operation Sindoor.India could buy at least two squadrons of Su-57 fighter jets plus joint production of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO