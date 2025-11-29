HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Karnataka HM Parameshwara throws hat in CM ring

Sat, 29 November 2025
11:07
Even as Karnataka CM Siddaramiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar held a breakfast meeting to resolve the states leadership crisis, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara threw his hat in the ring claiming that some people even wanted to see him as CM and that it is up to the Congress high command in Delhi to resolve the issues.

In an interaction with ANI, the Karnataka home minister, commenting on the Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah tussle, asserted that the aspirations of the people cannot be stopped.

"...Somebody wants Shivakumar as chief minister, somebody wants Siddaramaiah to continue, and somebody wants me to be the chief minister, and somebody wants somebody else. So you cannot stop the aspirations of the people.

"Every time there is a talk about the chief minister, whether after the election or somewhere in between, Dalits express their aspirations. There is nothing wrong with it. I don't think it is wrong. It is up to the high command. All these developments are definitely watched by the high command. They take note of these developments, and they'll resolve them..." said Parameshwara.  -- ANI

