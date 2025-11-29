HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo says software upgrades done for 160 A320 family planes

Sat, 29 November 2025
15:45
IndiGo on Saturday said it has completed the requisite upgrades of 160 A320 family aircraft till noon and inspections are progressing for the remaining 40 such planes.
   
The airline also said that no flights have been cancelled as a result of these checks. However, a few flights may experience minimal delays.
 
Airbus has flagged a potential issue related to the flight controls of the A320 family planes due to intense solar radiation and airlines are carrying out software upgrades or hardware realignment to address the issue.
 
A total of 200 IndiGo aircraft were identified for the checks.
 
"Working closely with both organisations, a total of 200 of our aircraft were identified for these checks.
 
"We are pleased to confirm that the required actions have already been completed on 160 aircraft by 12:00 IST, and inspections on the remaining aircraft are progressing well and will be completed within the timeline," the airline said in a statement. -- PTI

