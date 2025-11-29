HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India in 2047 will be superpower: Ex-ISRO chief Somnath

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
16:25
image
Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that India will be a "superpower" in 2047, with space technology and manufacturing being a supplier to the world.
   
Somnath made these remarks during the inauguration of the 71st convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here on Friday.
 
He asserted that "science and spirituality can coexist, just as faith and reality complement each other", adding that our sages and saints explored mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, architecture, and medicine, and that our spirituality embodies the insights of modern science.
 
Somnath said that everyone knows that India is progressing, which is instilling a new confidence in the people. He said, "This is the first time that India is being viewed differently in the world, and this is possible because we are pillars of democratic stability."
 
"Today's India is a youthful India, with 25 per cent of the population being young, and this will remain the case for the next 25 years, a position that is beneficial for us," he said.
 
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he said that the government is now going to allow private players in the nuclear sector, which will create new opportunities for youth. He said that now young people will also have the opportunity to participate in green technology.
 
The former ISRO head said that through Chandrayaan 3, India became the first country in the world to reach the southern part of the Moon. 

He said that through Aditya L1, we have also taken steps towards the Sun. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak cop's widow objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'
LIVE! Pak cop's widow objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'

Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces
Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces

Such clashes between internally displaced persons (IDPs) and security forces have happened multiple times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21.

'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle
'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle

The breakfast meet was convened by the CM at the behest of the Congress high command to end the logjam over the issue bothering the 2.5 year old Congress government, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party warning of moving a no...

India to 'reach out to seniors' to fix spin woes
India to 'reach out to seniors' to fix spin woes

K L Rahul on Saturday conceded that Indian batters' repeated struggles against spin, especially on home tracks, remain a concern.

Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka
Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka

"Operation Sagar Bandhu ' Humanitarian Assistance. In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts," the Indian Air Force said in a post on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO