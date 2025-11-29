HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India deploys 80 NDRF personnel in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
12:49
image
India on Saturday sent a contingent of 80 NDRF rescuers and specialised search dogs to Sri Lanka for undertaking relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of unprecedented floods in the neighbouring country following Cyclone Ditwah, an official spokesperson said.
 
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been divided into two teams. The teams, along with four rescue dogs, took off onboard an IL-76 IAF aircraft from the Hindon airbase near Delhi for Colombo around 4 am on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

He said the teams are carrying inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, communication equipment, first-aid kits and other essential rescue stores to support search, rescue, and relief operations in cyclone-affected regions of Sri Lanka.

The deployment is part of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched by India to help its southern neighbour.

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst disasters after Cyclone Ditwah caused floods and landslides that left a trail of destruction and damaged infrastructure.

The federal contingency force has also deployed 14 teams across vulnerable coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai, in the wake of the cyclone.

Additional teams have been earmarked for Puducherry while 10 teams are en route to Chennai from NDRF bases in Pune in Maharashtra and Vadodara in Gujarat, the spokesperson said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Sidda, Shivakumar say 'no differences' after breakfast meet
Sidda, Shivakumar say 'no differences' after breakfast meet

The breakfast meet was convened by the CM at the behest of the Congress high command to end the logjam over the issue bothering the 2.5 year old Congress government, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party warning of moving a no...

LIVE! 'Very serious glitch': Expert on A320 aircraft issue
LIVE! 'Very serious glitch': Expert on A320 aircraft issue

IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue
IndiGo, Air India flag delays due to A320 aircraft issue

IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express are expected to experience flight disruptions as they address a potential issue with flight controls in their Airbus A320 family aircraft. The issue, related to intense solar radiation potentially...

'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'
'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'

'Definitely BJP is creating trouble in the water. That's all. It's fishing in troubled waters.'

Why Is Prashant Kishor Asking For Rs 1,000?
Why Is Prashant Kishor Asking For Rs 1,000?

'I will donate 90% of whatever I will earn from now on to continue the movement for a change in Bihar.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO