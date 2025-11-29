EC directs Bengal DGP to ensure safety of poll officials

00:07

File image





This is the second letter from the EC to the state government in three days related to security breach of poll officials, the previous one being shot on Wednesday to Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma over a "serious security breach" at the CEO's office following an agitation earlier this week by a section of BLOs protesting "excessive work pressure".





The fresh EC communication over possible security lapses, this time of BLOs, coincided with the day state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya urged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to immediately visit the state and personally assess what he alleged was an "atmosphere of fear, coercion and intimidation" of BLOs by the ruling Trinamool Congress.





"It has come to the notice of the Election Commission of India from various quarters that there is an apparent threat to the safety and security to the lives of Booth Level Officers and other field functionaries. This may prevent them from discharging their statutory duties towards the conduct of SIR," Sujeet Kumar Mishra, EC secretary, wrote.





"The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of Booth Level Officers and other field functionaries engaged in SIR work and therefore directs that all possible measures will be taken by police authorities to ensure safety and security of these officers and staff," the letter also stated. -- PTI

The Election Commission on Friday wrote to West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar directing him to ensure safety and security of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other poll officials currently engaged in the conduct of SIR exercise across the state, following receipt of reports that a section of the on-field functionaries are being threatened by unspecified entities.