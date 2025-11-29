HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: Dr Shaheen wanted to recruit women for mission

Sat, 29 November 2025
20:12
image
Dr Shaheen Shahid, arrested in the "white-collar terror module" case linked to the November 10 Delhi blast, revealed that she had planned to recruit women to carry out the terrorist act, Faridabad police sources have revealed.
   
They said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Shahid, a former pharmacologist at Al-Falah University, to the university campus on Thursday in connection with the probe, and that during questioning, she revealed she had planned to recruit women for the mission.
 
Police sources also revealed that the NIA sleuths recovered Rs 18.5 lakh in cash, along with some gold biscuits and foreign currency, from Shahid's hostel room at the university.
 
Earlier in the week, the agency brought Dr Muzammil for identification, and soon, the NIA could bring Dr Adil Ahmad for spot identification to the university. Muzammil and Adil Ahmad are two other suspects arrested as part of the probe.
 
Sources also revealed that Shahid had also lived in Saudi Arabia for four years. She worked as a professor at a medical college in Saudi Arabia from 2014 to 2018.
 
During Shahid's on-site questioning at the campus, the NIA team took her to the medical ward, classroom, and her cabin to gather details of her activities and contacts there.
 
A senior police officer said on Saturday that the agency has prepared a list of the people with whom she interacted.
 
The NIA team also took her to a chemical shop from where, according to sources, Dr Muzammil allegedly purchased materials to prepare explosives.
 
After about four hours of investigation, questioning and identification of several locations, she was taken back to Delhi at about 9:00 pm.
 
The ongoing investigation has revealed that Shahid was active in terrorist activities while staying at Al-Falah University and was creating a network by connecting people here, the senior police officer said. -- PTI

