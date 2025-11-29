HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Defamation against Rahul Gandhi: Court doesn't allow Satyaki Savarkar to play video

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
00:18
image
A court in Pune has rejected Satyaki Savarkar's request to play a YouTube video of Rahul Gandhi's alleged 2023 defamatory speech about freedom-fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. 

In a subsequent development, the special court for cases against MPs and MLAs on Thursday also rejected an application by Satyaki, who is V D Savarkar's grand-nephew, requesting the court to play an additional CD provided to the court. No such additional CD was on record, the judge said. 

On November 14, during Satyaki's examination-in-chief (initial examination of a witness by a lawyer from the complainant/prosecution's side), the CD containing the video of the alleged defamatory speech made by Rahul Gandhi in London in 2023, provided as evidence, could not run as it was found to contain no data. 

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, the lawyer representing Satyaki Savarkar, requested the court to play the original link of the YouTube channel. But Gandhi's advocate Milind Pawar opposed the request. 

The court in its order on the same day stated that the complainant has filed a certificate as per Section 65-B of the Indian Evidence Act with respect to the CD, but the same certificate cannot be used for the YouTube URL. 

The URL or web link is not supported by a certificate as per section 65-B, and hence it can not be admitted as evidence, said Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde. 

On November 27, Satyaki Savarkar requested the court to run the additional CD provided to the court. 

However, the court stated that there was no such CD on record. Advocate Kolhatkar said he has sought a judicial inquiry into the 'blank CD' and the missing additional CD. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC directs Bengal DGP to ensure safety of poll officials
LIVE! EC directs Bengal DGP to ensure safety of poll officials

Sidda invites DKS for breakfast; BJP warns of no-trust motion
Sidda invites DKS for breakfast; BJP warns of no-trust motion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has invited his deputy D K Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting to discuss the leadership row, amid an ongoing power struggle within the state's Congress party.

Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief
Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief

Sri Lanka is facing a severe crisis after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in numerous deaths and displacement. India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to provide relief. The situation is expected...

'Significant outcomes' expected as Putin to visit India
'Significant outcomes' expected as Putin to visit India

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day visit to India from December 4 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is expected to produce a plethora of significant outcomes, including in the defence...

Non-disclosure of foreign assets: I-T alerts for 25K...
Non-disclosure of foreign assets: I-T alerts for 25K...

The Income Tax department will start sending SMS/emails to about 25,000 individuals, who are part of the "high-risk" cases identified for non-disclosure of foreign assets in the income tax returns (ITRs) filed for Assessment Year (AY)...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO