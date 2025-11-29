HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Break-up par make-up' meeting: BJP on Sidda-DKS tussle

Sat, 29 November 2025
Share:
15:09
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party took a swipe at the breakfast meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, calling it a "breakup par makeup" meeting and claimed that the two leaders were attempting to bury their internal rift by putting on a display of unity. 
 
BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that Congress's unity acts are fake and stated that this internal conflict is solely about power, not the people of Karnataka.
 
"This meeting was not a breakfast meeting. It was a break-up meeting and a 'break-up par make-up' meeting. They were trying to fix their break-up with the breakfast of make-up and unity. INC stands for 'I Need to look at the Confusion.' They say there was no issue. (Congress President Mallikarjun) Kharge has said there were so many issues that needed to be fixed. (Karnataka Home Minister) Parmeshwar has said that they can also make me CM," he said.

He further added, "Veerappa Moily has said that leadership is very irresponsible for allowing such issues to happen. So all of that was fake. We have also seen a tweet war between these two leaders. Today, they deserve the best actor and supporting actor awards for their acting in unity. Today, one thing is very clear: the people of Karnataka were not on the menu at this breakfast table. It was only about politics, not about people," Poonawalla told ANI. 

Seeking to end the raging leadership row involving them, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Saturday put up a united front, asserting there were no differences between them and that they would be united in the future as well.

Addressing a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting at Siddaramaiah's residence Kaveri, the two leaders said they will abide by the party high command's decision.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak cop's widow objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'
LIVE! Pak cop's widow objects to his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar'

Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces
Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces

Such clashes between internally displaced persons (IDPs) and security forces have happened multiple times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21.

'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle
'No differences, eye on 2028': Sidda, DKS amid power tussle

The breakfast meet was convened by the CM at the behest of the Congress high command to end the logjam over the issue bothering the 2.5 year old Congress government, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party warning of moving a no...

India to 'reach out to seniors' to fix spin woes
India to 'reach out to seniors' to fix spin woes

K L Rahul on Saturday conceded that Indian batters' repeated struggles against spin, especially on home tracks, remain a concern.

Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka
Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka

"Operation Sagar Bandhu ' Humanitarian Assistance. In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts," the Indian Air Force said in a post on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO