'Break-up par make-up' meeting: BJP on Sidda-DKS tussle

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a swipe at the breakfast meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, calling it a "breakup par makeup" meeting and claimed that the two leaders were attempting to bury their internal rift by putting on a display of unity.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that Congress's unity acts are fake and stated that this internal conflict is solely about power, not the people of Karnataka.

"This meeting was not a breakfast meeting. It was a break-up meeting and a 'break-up par make-up' meeting. They were trying to fix their break-up with the breakfast of make-up and unity. INC stands for 'I Need to look at the Confusion.' They say there was no issue. (Congress President Mallikarjun) Kharge has said there were so many issues that needed to be fixed. (Karnataka Home Minister) Parmeshwar has said that they can also make me CM," he said.





He further added, "Veerappa Moily has said that leadership is very irresponsible for allowing such issues to happen. So all of that was fake. We have also seen a tweet war between these two leaders. Today, they deserve the best actor and supporting actor awards for their acting in unity. Today, one thing is very clear: the people of Karnataka were not on the menu at this breakfast table. It was only about politics, not about people," Poonawalla told ANI.





Seeking to end the raging leadership row involving them, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Saturday put up a united front, asserting there were no differences between them and that they would be united in the future as well.





Addressing a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting at Siddaramaiah's residence Kaveri, the two leaders said they will abide by the party high command's decision.