Ahead of local body polls, Shiv Sena man murdered in Thane

18:47

A functionary of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Titwala in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night near Mamnoli village along Kalyan-Murbad road, the official added.





"Four to five persons stopped his vehicle at Mamnoli village and stabbed him several times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the Kalyan taluka police station official informed.





Deceased Kiran Ghorad (35), a resident of Goveli village, was an active member of the party, his colleagues said.





The timing of the killing, ahead of zilla parishad, gram panchyat and municipal council polls on December 2, has raised speculation of a political angle.





The Kalyan taluka police station official said a comprehensive probe was underway.





"We are checking if it is a fallout of some past enmity, property or land dispute, or if there is a political angle, since local body polls are round the corner. All efforts are being taken to solve the case and nab the culprits," the official said. -- PTI