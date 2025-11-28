HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman held for stealing newborn from UP medical college; baby recovered

Fri, 28 November 2025
21:30
A woman from Manikoura village in Kushinagar district allegedly stole a newborn baby boy from the infant care ward of the medical college in Kushinagar, the police said on Friday. 

The accused woman was arrested and the baby was recovered on Thursday evening, within 30 hours of the incident, they added. 

According to the police, the child went missing from the hospital's Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) on Wednesday. 

The accused -- identified as Poonam Devi -- had visited the hospital on Tuesday to see her cousin's daughter, who was also admitted in the SNCU. 

After observing the hospital security overnight, she took the newborn on the pretext of breastfeeding, and fled with the baby, the police said. 

Acting swiftly, the police recovered the newborn from Manikoura village in Padrauna and booked the woman under Section 97 (kidnapping or abducting child under 10 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said. 

During interrogation, the woman revealed that her husband is dead and she has three daughters, prompting her to steal a baby boy, an officer said. 

Superintendent of police, Kushinagar, Keshav Kumar said, "The police were able to track her movements using CCTV footage from the medical college. Though the footage did not initially provide clear details, police were able to identify the woman carrying the child through nearby areas, and initiated a search operation." -- PTI

