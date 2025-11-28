HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WinZO promoters used 'deceptive' algorithm to cheat gamers: ED

Fri, 28 November 2025
22:43
The promoters of online real money gaming company WinZO "cheated" genuine players by using a "deceptive" algorithm leading to the generation of illicit funds of Rs 177 crore in about a year's time, the ED has alleged. 

The federal probe agency on Wednesday arrested the co-founders duo of the company -- Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda -- under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Bengaluru.

A court sent them to ten days ED custody on Thursday.

The ED told the court that the accused, through their company WinZO Games Pvt Ltd, deployed a "concealed" and "deceptive" algorithm named "PPP" and indulged in "unethical" and "restrictive" business practices.

Probe found, it alleged, that the company and its directors indulged in cheating real-time human players by using the deceptive "PPP" algorithm and they have generated proceeds of crime, at least amounting to Rs 177 crore, for the period from May 2024 to August 2025.

It added that the directors "diverted" the proceeds of crime to their foreign subsidiaries and thus were guilty of the offence of money laundering. 

The agency said the funds diverted to the foreign entities were quantified at $55 million (Rs 489.90 crore). -- PTI

