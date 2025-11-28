HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will permanently pause migration from all 3rd world countries: Trump

Fri, 28 November 2025
12:03
US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he would permanently pause migration from all "third-world countries", to allow the US system to terminate illegal admissions into the United States. 

This comes in the wake of the shooting of two National Guard service members in Washington, DC, on Wednesday by an Afghan national, which resulted in the death of one National Guard and left the other critically injured. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquillity, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization." 

Trump said that these "goals" would be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, taking a dig at former President Joe Biden saying, "including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process." -- ANI

