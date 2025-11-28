Varanasi bound bus catches fire in Kanpur, no injury reported

23:51





The police evacuated all of the 38 passengers in a rescue led by two constables, who rushed into the burning vehicle without protective gear, they said.





The incident occurred early morning in Ramadevi Chauraha on National Highway-19 here, when smoke began billowing from the luggage kept on the roof of the bus, deputy CP (East) Satyajeet Gupta said.





Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the bus and triggering chaos as passengers screamed for help. While several men managed to jump out from windows in panic, many women, children, and elderly passengers were trapped inside, he added.





"Constables Sahil Khan and Pushpendra, deployed for traffic diversion duty at the nearby crossing, saw the flames and sprinted towards the bus," the DCP said, and added that despite the intense heat and thick smoke, both of them climbed inside and began pulling passengers out.





Constable Sahil Khan told reporters, "Flames were already reaching the roof. We kept shouting at passengers to leave their belongings. Had we arrived late, even by two minutes, several persons' lives could have been lost." -- PTI

A major tragedy was averted on Friday after a sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Varanasi caught fire in Kanpur, the police said.