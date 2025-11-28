HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Varanasi bound bus catches fire in Kanpur, no injury reported

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
23:51
image
A major tragedy was averted on Friday after a sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Varanasi caught fire in Kanpur, the police said. 

The police evacuated all of the 38 passengers in a rescue led by two constables, who rushed into the burning vehicle without protective gear, they said. 

The incident occurred early morning in Ramadevi Chauraha on National Highway-19 here, when smoke began billowing from the luggage kept on the roof of the bus, deputy CP (East) Satyajeet Gupta said. 

Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the bus and triggering chaos as passengers screamed for help. While several men managed to jump out from windows in panic, many women, children, and elderly passengers were trapped inside, he added. 

"Constables Sahil Khan and Pushpendra, deployed for traffic diversion duty at the nearby crossing, saw the flames and sprinted towards the bus," the DCP said, and added that despite the intense heat and thick smoke, both of them climbed inside and began pulling passengers out. 

Constable Sahil Khan told reporters, "Flames were already reaching the roof. We kept shouting at passengers to leave their belongings. Had we arrived late, even by two minutes, several persons' lives could have been lost." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC directs Bengal DGP to ensure safety of poll officials
LIVE! EC directs Bengal DGP to ensure safety of poll officials

Sidda invites DKS for breakfast; BJP warns of no-trust motion
Sidda invites DKS for breakfast; BJP warns of no-trust motion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has invited his deputy D K Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting to discuss the leadership row, amid an ongoing power struggle within the state's Congress party.

Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief
Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief

Sri Lanka is facing a severe crisis after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in numerous deaths and displacement. India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to provide relief. The situation is expected...

'Significant outcomes' expected as Putin to visit India
'Significant outcomes' expected as Putin to visit India

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day visit to India from December 4 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is expected to produce a plethora of significant outcomes, including in the defence...

Non-disclosure of foreign assets: I-T alerts for 25K...
Non-disclosure of foreign assets: I-T alerts for 25K...

The Income Tax department will start sending SMS/emails to about 25,000 individuals, who are part of the "high-risk" cases identified for non-disclosure of foreign assets in the income tax returns (ITRs) filed for Assessment Year (AY)...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO