HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tejas absolutely safe: HAL chief after Dubai airshow crash

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
11:19
Wing Commander Namansh Syal died in the crash
Wing Commander Namansh Syal died in the crash
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil on Friday reaffirmed the robust safety features of the Tejas light combat aircraft, saying that the aircraft is "absolutely safe" and the crash at the Dubai airshow was "unfortunate incident" which will have no impact on the future use of the aircraft. 

Speaking at ANI's National Security Summit the HAL Chairman said, "There is absolutely no problem with the Tejas, it is absolutely safe, and its safety record is the best in the world. What you saw in Dubai was an unfortunate incident." 

Reaffirming the effort of research and development put into the aircraft, the HAL chairman mentioned that it is a matter pride that India has indigenously developed a 4.5 generation aircraft with the latest capabilities.

"I think as countries evolve and develop their own technology we go through phases. We had this 4.5 generation aircraft with the latest capability . It is a resounding success and we should all be proud of it. I think there will always be naysayers and raising questions, but it will not deter us from going from strength to strength. I can absolutely assure you it is an absolutely safe aircraft and it will have no impact on the future of Tejas," the HAL chairman added. 

The HAL Chairman also said that the company is focusing on export as well in an effort to become a global player. "It is the policy of the govt that we should become global. The exports are an outcome of the outreach of the Government of India and the company. It is a logical extension of the capacity we are building," he said. 

The crash the at Dubai airshow is the second such instance of a crash involving the Tejas light combat aircraft since it joined the IAF fleet 10 years ago. The previous incident near Jaisalmer in March last year saw the pilot eject safely. 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had earlier confirmed that the pilot lost his life after the aircraft went down and caught fire during a low-level aerobatic display at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on Friday. The Tejas Mark-1 aircraft had been executing an eight-minute aerobatic routine when it failed to recover from a low-altitude "negative G-turn," resulting in a fatal descent and explosion in front of spectators. 

Footage from the Dubai Air Show showed the aircraft hitting the ground and sending up thick black smoke. Emergency crews rushed to the site, but Wing Commander Namansh Syal was unable to eject and sustained fatal injuries. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modiji, India's children are choking: Rahul on Delhi AQI
LIVE! Modiji, India's children are choking: Rahul on Delhi AQI

Will pause...: Trump's bombshell for '3rd world countries'
Will pause...: Trump's bombshell for '3rd world countries'

The Trump administration said it will conduct a "rigorous" re-examination of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from "every country of concern".

Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Goldy Dhillon gang member held
Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Goldy Dhillon gang member held

Delhi Police have arrested a suspected gangster linked to the firing incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada. The accused is allegedly associated with a Canada-based gangster involved in extortion rackets.

Maximum city, minimum air: Mumbai's AQI worsens
Maximum city, minimum air: Mumbai's AQI worsens

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites for contributing to air pollution in Mumbai. The civic body has also directed strict adherence to air pollution guidelines, including the...

UP lawyer lured sons to kill their parents, all 4 arrested
UP lawyer lured sons to kill their parents, all 4 arrested

A lawyer in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, is accused of masterminding the murder of a couple after fraudulently acquiring their shops and manipulating their sons into committing the crime.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO