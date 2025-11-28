TCS Inks 5-Year Deal To Modernise SAP's AI Ops

11:51





The deal value was not disclosed, but analysts said multi-year IT modernisation programmes of this scale typically run into hundreds of millions of dollars.





Depending on how fast SAP pushes cloud and GenAI adoption, the total contract value could land in the mid-hundreds of millions over the stipulated time period, they believed.





As part of the deal, TCS will help SAP streamline its complex IT landscape, enable seamless IT operations, and strengthen AI-led capabilities. The collaboration will deliver faster development cycles, lower total cost of ownership, and greater alignment between IT and business goals.





Over the next five years, TCS will focus on reshaping SAP's IT business function to accelerate innovation and improve responsiveness to business needs.





"This collaboration shall leverage the transformative potential of AI and cloud to unlock new revenue streams, accelerate business growth, and deliver differentiated experiences for enterprise and their customers globally," said V Rajanna, president of technology and software services at TCS.





Throughout this year, IT deals have been mostly focused on cost reduction and efficiency improvement, as companies look to rein in expenses in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Clients are ploughing some of the savings in the traditional deals into transformative projects using Gen AI and agents.





"TCS has partnered with SAP for many years, but this one stands out because it focuses on transforming SAP's own internal IT operations," Phil Fersht, founder of HfS Research, said.





"TCS and SAP partnership is built on trust and excellence," Benjamin Blau, chief process and information officer at SAP, said. "TCS's unwavering commitment and collaboration to drive innovations across products has forged a long-lasting relationship with SAP."





-- Avik Das, Business Standard

