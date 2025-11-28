HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Siddaramaiah invites Shivakumar for breakfast

Fri, 28 November 2025
21:11
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he invited his deputy D K Shivakumar for a meeting over breakfast on November 29 to discuss amid the heightened leadership row.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "The party high command had called me and him (D K Shivkumar) and asked us to have a meeting. Hence, I have invited him for breakfast tomorrow. We will discuss when he comes."

"There is no change in my stand and I have said I will listen to whatever the high command says. Both of us have said that we will obey whatever the party high command says," he added.

The chief minister also said that he will go to Delhi if the high command calls him.  -- PTI

