Follow Rediff on:      
Shivakumar meets MLAs as leadership stir intensifies

Fri, 28 November 2025
16:28
image
Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka over the Chief Minister's post, state deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Friday met with Congress MLAs and leaders from Malluru, Kolar, Mulbagal and Kunigal.

In a post on X, Shivakumar shared, "Today, KY Nanjegowda, the MLA from Malluru, Kotturu Manjunath, the MLA from Kolar, Adi Narayana, the Congress leader from Mulbagal, Dr Ranganath, the MLA from Kunigal, and Prof MV Rajeev Gowda visited me and held discussions." 

Speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka rose on November 20, when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed its half-term. Siddaramaiah, the current CM, insists he'll complete his five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. 

He's emphasised his commitment to fulfilling the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes. Shivakumar, on the other hand, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years. 

The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision. The tussle, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each side's loyalists to lobby for their leaders' claims to the state's top post. 

Earlier today, DK Shivakumar reiterated that he does not want to rush into things and that the party high command will take a decision on the CM post. When asked about his meeting with spiritual leader Nanjavadutha Swamiji of the Vokkaliga community amid the power tussle, Shivakumar said the Congress is his community and that he treats all communities in the state equally. -- ANI

