HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No direction from high command on leadership change: Yathindra

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
21:13
image
Congress MLC and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Congress high command has not given any direction on the leadership change and the confusion is media creation.

He also said no one knows whether any promise was made in 2023 about leadership change after two-and-half years and hence it was not good to speculate about it.

"There is no battle or skirmish (in ruling Congress). Since there is no confusion amongst us, I feel the media is into perception creation. The Congress high command has not given any direction for leadership change. If there is anything like that then they will call and discuss," Yathindra told reporters Mandya.

He added that some people are saying that the deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should be elevated but he has said that he will listen to the party high command.

The party high command has said that it will invite both and discuss the issue. Till then no confusion should prevail, he noted.

Regarding confusion in the party over leadership issue, Yathindra said there can be aspirants in every party and some might have demanded the post of chief minister.

According to him, people aspiring to become chief minister is not a big issue as it happened in all the political parties in power including the BJP when it was ruling Karnataka. Both the CM and DCM have said that they will stick to what the party high command says. Hence, all the confusion will be resolved.

To a question on the promise to Shivakumar to make him next chief minister, Yathindra said, "No one knows whether any promise was made about leadership change after two and half years. High command may or may not be knowing about it. So, it is not proper to speculate about it."

On the question of MLAs being divided on the issue, he said, "Which MLA is in whose favour should not be discussed before media. It is the internal matter of the party, which should be left to us."   -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Siddaramaiah invites Shivakumar for breakfast
LIVE! Siddaramaiah invites Shivakumar for breakfast

After reminding Cong of the 'word', DKS to visit Delhi
After reminding Cong of the 'word', DKS to visit Delhi

As the Congress government in Karnataka completed the halfway mark of its five-year tenure on November 20, the power tussle within the party has intensified over a possible change of guard in the state, with a section claiming an alleged...

EC dismisses Trinamool charge of SIR-related deaths
EC dismisses Trinamool charge of SIR-related deaths

A Trinamool Congress delegation on Friday alleged before the Election Commission top brass that around 40 SIR-related deaths had occurred in West Bengal so far, a charge junked by the poll authority.

Delhi: 'Psycho killer' rapes woman, slashes face
Delhi: 'Psycho killer' rapes woman, slashes face

A 23-year-old man allegedly raped a mentally challenged woman, slashed her face and head with a sharp object before bludgeoning her to death using a stone here, the Delhi Police said on Friday as they called the accused a 'psycho killer'.

Tamil Nadu on alert as Cyclone Ditwah approaches coast
Tamil Nadu on alert as Cyclone Ditwah approaches coast

Cyclone Ditwah is moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. The state government is reviewing preparedness measures, and a red alert has been issued for southern and delta districts.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO