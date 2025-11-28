HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
National Guard member shot near White House dies: Trump

Fri, 28 November 2025
08:12
Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two West Virginia National Guard troops shot at near the White House has passed away, United States President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (local time).

"Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we're talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person ... She's just passed away. She's no longer with us," Trump said.

Trump added that the other National Guard troop is in "very bad shape" and is "fighting for his life".

Hailing Beckstrom as a "highly respected, young, magnificent person," Trump said he had learned of her death shortly before beginning a video call with US troops to mark the Thanksgiving holiday.

"The other young man, is fighting for his life. He's in very bad shape," Trump said as he addressed the troops.

