HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Murder of RSS leader's son: Key accused killed in gunfight

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
00:04
image
A key accused in the murder of an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader's son was killed during a gunfight on Thursday when his two accomplices tried to free him from police custody at Mahamujohia village in Ferozepur district, officials said.

The key accused, Badal of Basti Bhattian, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the November 15 incident in which Naveen Arora, the son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead by two motorcycle riders in Ferozepur.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ferozepur Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill said that during questioning, Badal revealed about his two accomplices identified as Raju and Sonu.

Badal's associates were supposed to take him to Rajasthan after picking him up at around 5 am on Thursday from near the cremation ground in Mahamujohia, where Badal also claimed to have hidden weapons, Gill said. 

He said that on Badal's disclosure, police team was taking him to the cremation ground where Badal's two accomplices were hiding and upon seeing police party, they opened fire with intention to free Badal.

The police also retaliated in self-defence, the DIG said, adding that during the operation, accused Badal sustained bullet injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh stated that keeping in view the seriousness of the case, special teams were formed immediately after the murder to trace the culprits.

Using various inputs, technical intelligence, human intelligence, CCTV footage, and witness statements, the teams succeeded in identifying the suspects involved in the killing, he said.

Singh said that during the exchange of fire, Head Constable Balor Singh also sustained injuries, while a bullet struck the bullet-proof jacket worn by Constable Gurmeet Singh.

Taking advantage of the dense fog and darkness, the two assailants managed to escape, he added.

The SSP said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles, and teams are actively searching for the remaining accused.

The Ferozepur police has arrested three accused, Harsh, Kannav and Gursimran Singh alias Jatin alias Kali, all residents of Basti Bhattian in Ferozepur, in connection with the murder.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister
LIVE! Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister

Sidda stands firm as DKS reminds Cong of the 'word'
Sidda stands firm as DKS reminds Cong of the 'word'

The tug-of-war between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar over the CM post turned into a war of words on Thursday as the two faced off over keeping up a promise.

UAE stops giving visas to Pakistani nationals
UAE stops giving visas to Pakistani nationals

A senior Pakistani official reveals the UAE is restricting visas for Pakistanis, while the UAE ambassador discusses visa facilitation reforms. Concerns about criminal activities and visit visa violations are cited.

83 dead in massive Hong Kong inferno, over 280 missing
83 dead in massive Hong Kong inferno, over 280 missing

Firefighters battled for a second day on Thursday to contain a massive inferno that ripped through seven high-rise residential towers in Hong Kong, as the death toll climbed to 65 and over 280 people remained missing in what officials...

When Prez Murmu surprised ex-staffer at Odisha assembly
When Prez Murmu surprised ex-staffer at Odisha assembly

Ananta Charan Behera went to his former workplace, the Odisha assembly, on Thursday to have a glimpse of President Droupadi Murmu, but was utterly surprised when she spotted him in the crowd and called him by his name.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO