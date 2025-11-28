Murder of RSS leader's son: Key accused killed in gunfight

00:04

A key accused in the murder of an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader's son was killed during a gunfight on Thursday when his two accomplices tried to free him from police custody at Mahamujohia village in Ferozepur district, officials said.





The key accused, Badal of Basti Bhattian, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the November 15 incident in which Naveen Arora, the son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead by two motorcycle riders in Ferozepur.





Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ferozepur Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill said that during questioning, Badal revealed about his two accomplices identified as Raju and Sonu.





Badal's associates were supposed to take him to Rajasthan after picking him up at around 5 am on Thursday from near the cremation ground in Mahamujohia, where Badal also claimed to have hidden weapons, Gill said.





He said that on Badal's disclosure, police team was taking him to the cremation ground where Badal's two accomplices were hiding and upon seeing police party, they opened fire with intention to free Badal.





The police also retaliated in self-defence, the DIG said, adding that during the operation, accused Badal sustained bullet injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead.





Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh stated that keeping in view the seriousness of the case, special teams were formed immediately after the murder to trace the culprits.





Using various inputs, technical intelligence, human intelligence, CCTV footage, and witness statements, the teams succeeded in identifying the suspects involved in the killing, he said.





Singh said that during the exchange of fire, Head Constable Balor Singh also sustained injuries, while a bullet struck the bullet-proof jacket worn by Constable Gurmeet Singh.





Taking advantage of the dense fog and darkness, the two assailants managed to escape, he added.





The SSP said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles, and teams are actively searching for the remaining accused.





The Ferozepur police has arrested three accused, Harsh, Kannav and Gursimran Singh alias Jatin alias Kali, all residents of Basti Bhattian in Ferozepur, in connection with the murder. -- PTI