HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modiji, India's children are choking: Rahul on Delhi AQI

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
12:17
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament on the issue of air pollution in the national capital as he questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this "health emergency". 

He also demanded a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle air pollution and asked why the Modi government was not showing any urgency or accountability on the issue. Gandhi met a few mothers at his residence on the issue and shared a video of his conversation with them. 

"Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. "Modi ji, India's children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?" he asked in a post on X. "India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. 

"Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions," he asserted.

Delhi has been battling very poor air quality from the past 15 days. According to the forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' over the coming week. With Delhi's air quality slipping deep into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories this winter, doctors have stressed the need for regular diagnostic screening to detect early signs of pollution-linked health deterioration, especially among smokers, asthma patients, children and people with pre-existing cardiac or respiratory conditions. 

Experts said preventive health checks are becoming increasingly important as toxic air triggers airway inflammation, reduces lung function and aggravates underlying diseases. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modiji, India's children are choking: Rahul on Delhi AQI
LIVE! Modiji, India's children are choking: Rahul on Delhi AQI

Will pause...: Trump's bombshell for '3rd world countries'
Will pause...: Trump's bombshell for '3rd world countries'

The Trump administration said it will conduct a "rigorous" re-examination of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from "every country of concern".

Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Goldy Dhillon gang member held
Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Goldy Dhillon gang member held

Delhi Police have arrested a suspected gangster linked to the firing incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada. The accused is allegedly associated with a Canada-based gangster involved in extortion rackets.

Maximum city, minimum air: Mumbai's AQI worsens
Maximum city, minimum air: Mumbai's AQI worsens

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites for contributing to air pollution in Mumbai. The civic body has also directed strict adherence to air pollution guidelines, including the...

UP lawyer lured sons to kill their parents, all 4 arrested
UP lawyer lured sons to kill their parents, all 4 arrested

A lawyer in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, is accused of masterminding the murder of a couple after fraudulently acquiring their shops and manipulating their sons into committing the crime.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO