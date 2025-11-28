ISI Kolkata students protest against bill threatening institute's autonomy

23:56





Around 1,000 protesters formed a human chain and held a public meeting at the Dunlop More, close to the B T Road campus in north Kolkata, the protesters said.





"Students, researchers, faculty members, and non-teaching staff participated in the protest, and we also raised the issue with members of the public who supported our move," one of the protesting researchers Udvas told PTI.





The protesters believe any move to change the status of the institute would "rob its autonomy and change its character by making it a fully centralised entity".





The draft bill's emphasis on making the institute financially self-sustaining could threaten the bachelor's degree programmes, which are crucial for students from less privileged backgrounds, the protesters said.





The timeline for posting public comment (till November 3) about the tenet of the draft bill was "hasty and inadequate" for a matter of such significance, they claimed. -- PTI

A section of students, faculty members and staffers of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Kolkata held a demonstration near its campus on Friday to protest against a draft bill to change the institute's status from an "autonomous society to a statutory body" under the central government.