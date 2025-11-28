Imran Khan's health is fine: Pak govt, PTI dismiss rumours

10:21





However, PTI renewed its request for a meeting with the jailed party founder, saying the leadership was increasingly concerned as he had been denied access to both family members and legal counsel for more than three weeks. Imran has been incarcerated since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case.





Family members and party workers have staged demonstrations outside Adiala Jail in recent days, demanding permission to see him. A PTI delegation visited the prison again today, but authorities once more declined access.





Speculation intensified on social media after reports suggested the 73-year-old could be shifted to a high-security facility, a move that would further restrict interaction. The topic gained significant traction online, with "Where is Imran Khan?" trending on X.





The interior ministry did not issue a response. Speaking on ARY News, the prime minister's adviser said concerns about Imran's condition were misplaced. "This is absolutely wrong. His health is fine and taken care of. There is a team of doctors that checks him on a weekly and daily basis [and looks after his] medicine, diet, facilities [and] exercises."





He added that Imran continued to receive all facilities appropriate to his position and denied rumours of any transfer, saying the former premier remained in Adiala Jail. He further noted that the court would need to be informed before any such move. -- ANI

