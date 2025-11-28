Have evidence: Byju says lenders misled on $533 mn claim

16:16





This evidence he claimed, will be submitted as a part of a full appeal against the entire order of Delaware Insolvency Court of November 20, 2025 and as part of the claim to be filed against relevant parties previously announced with a value of over $2.5 billion.





Additionally, Byju Raveendran has separately filed a motion in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court to correct what he says is the Court's premature damages judgement. This Motion, the edutech founder claims, establishes that the damages ruling was premature and issued without any debate on the value and GLAS TRUST withdrew its request for a determination of damages at the end of September prior to the public hearing.





According to a statement from the Edutech founder, the Court appears to have inadvertently included a damages award when determining to sanction Byju Raveendran in its default judgment rendered merely as a sanction for failing to provide documents and information on an expedited basis.





He further claimed that the Court determined no liability on the merits of any of the claims of GLAS Trust and Byju Raveendran provided no defense against those claims. A statement from the edutech founder also claims that a review of information in the possession of GLAS Trust since at least April 2025 indicates that the monies lent to Alpha (and sent by OCI to companies owned by Byju Raveendran) were indeed invested in Think & Learn as Byju Raveendran has claimed all along.





This new evidence he claims, includes bank statements, emails, intermediary transfer trails, and documentary admissions obtained by GLAS and in the possession of GLAS in response to subpoenas and other evidence in US Court proceedings and not transparently disclosed to the Court, Byju Raveendran or the public. -- ANI

Edutech founder Byju Raveendran has claimed that he will submit clinching evidence before the US Courts, proving that GLAS Trust and the Resolution Professional (RP) repeatedly misled the Delaware Court, Indian & other Courts, and the public by falsely alleging that USD 533 million ("Alpha Funds") was diverted by the Founders.