Give CM post to Shivakumar, cry Vokkaligas

The spiritual leader praised the Karnataka Deputy CM, saying DK Shivakumar has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Congress party and has remained loyal to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.





"Shivakumar is a prominent leader of the community, and his contributions to the party will never be forgotten. He faced immense hardships, but despite being given the responsibility of the party presidency during a challenging time, he didn't lose heart and worked tirelessly to strengthen the party. He remained loyal to the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi family," said Nanjavadutha Swami.





Further, the spiritual leader also asserted that Siddaramaiah has brought the party to power with the support of various communities; hence, he stressed that, after the ahinda community, it is time for the Vokkaligas to be given an opportunity.





He requested that the person acceptable to all communities should be given the CM's post. "Siddaramaiah brought the party to power with the support of various communities. Now, we request that after the Ahinda community, it's time for the Vokkaligas to be given an opportunity. Devaraj Arasu worked for the welfare of all communities. In today's scenario, no one is willing to help us. We request that the person who is acceptable to all communities should be given the CM's post," added Nanjavadutha Swami.





The swami emphasised that all sections of society are now supporting Shivakumar for the position of Chief Minister and asserted that the Deputy Chief Minister should be given an opportunity.





"We had expected Siddaramaiah to become the CM in the first term. Considering his age (75), we thought he would be given the opportunity. The high command had promised to make him CM for at least 2.5 years. All sections of society are supporting Shivakumar. Let's first resolve the issue there and give Shivakumar an opportunity," he said. -- ANI

