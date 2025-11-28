First tranche of trade deal with US may end next month

16:03





Addressing the FICCI Annual General Meeting, he indicated that talks have progressed substantially despite recent shifts in global trade conditions. Reflecting on the negotiations done so far, the Secretary said, "I think our expectations, we are very optimistic and very hopeful that we should find a solution within this calendar year."





The Commerce Secretary cautioned, however, that trade negotiations are unpredictable, noting that "with any trade negotiations, the final deadlines cannot be because even if there is one sticking point or one sticking issue which is in the mind of even one of the partners, the trade deal may not meet that deadline."





India and the US were initially aiming to complete the first tranche of an India-US bilateral trade agreement by fall of 2025, but new developments in the US trade policy landscape, that include tariffs, have altered those plans.





The Secretary explained, "We have found lot of changes in the global trade landscape. One of the key has been in the US landscape, where it came out with reciprocal tariffs, which were imposed on all the trading partners...





"Because of this, India and the US, the secretary said, are now engaged in two parallel negotiations: a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement and a more immediate Framework Trade Deal -- aimed at addressing high tariffs imposed on India. The Secretary said the framework discussions have advanced considerably, stating, "we are close, we have tried to iron out most of the issues. Now it is only matter of time when this decision has to be taken, that when the two countries have to find the right landing zone to announce it."

