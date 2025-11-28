HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Delhi blast: Dr Shaheen in Faridabad for plot recreation

Fri, 28 November 2025
Dr Shaheen. Pic: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped up its investigation into the deadly suicide car bomb attack near Delhi's Red Fort, taking one of the arrested accused, Doctor Shaheen Saeed of Uttar Pradesh' Lucknow to Haryana's Faridabad for on-site questioning, sources said on Friday.

Shaheen is among seven arrested suspects arrested in connection with the November 10 blast that claimed 15 lives and left several others injured. The agency believes that Shaheen, along with other arrested individuals played a crucial role in planning and executing the terror strike, which has prompted one of the most extensive counter-terror operations in recent months. 

On November 20, the agency arrested Shaheen along with Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir). 

They were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar on production orders from the district sessions judge in Patiala House court. Sources privy to the development told ANI that Shaheen was taken to Faridabad to recreate the plot of terror plan as a massive cache of explosives (nearly 2,900 kg) was seized in Faridabad shortly before the blast. The Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was traced to a local dealer in the same area. -- ANI

