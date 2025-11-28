Delhi AQI is 384, but Mumbai is getting there slowly

09:18

Pic: Sahil Salvi





In other parts of Mumbai, AQI was recorded as Chembur (138), Kurla (122), Mazgaon (134), Malad West (136) and Ghatkopar (139). A senior citizen who was out for a jog in Bandra told ANI, "Pollution has risen steadily over the years, yet the government has taken no meaningful action, making it increasingly difficult for us to even breathe." Sheryl, a local in Bandra, who was out cycling in the area, said, "It's been extremely polluted since last week, and I'm finding it really difficult to go cycling."





Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday decided to lift all restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, after Delhi's air quality showed improvement over the last three days, the release said.





While CAQM has directed authorities to intensify actions under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP to ensure that pollution levels do not rise again. The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine the matter related to the problem of increasing air pollution in Delhi NCR on a regular basis starting Monday. -- PTI

A dense layer of smog enveloped several parts of Mumbai on Friday, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex area, as pollution levels continue to rise in Maharashtra's capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, was recorded at 152 at 7 am.