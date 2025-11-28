HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi AQI is 384, but Mumbai is getting there slowly

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
09:18
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Pic: Sahil Salvi
A dense layer of smog enveloped several parts of Mumbai on Friday, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex area, as pollution levels continue to rise in Maharashtra's capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, was recorded at 152 at 7 am. 

In other parts of Mumbai, AQI was recorded as Chembur (138), Kurla (122), Mazgaon (134), Malad West (136) and Ghatkopar (139). A senior citizen who was out for a jog in Bandra told ANI, "Pollution has risen steadily over the years, yet the government has taken no meaningful action, making it increasingly difficult for us to even breathe." Sheryl, a local in Bandra, who was out cycling in the area, said, "It's been extremely polluted since last week, and I'm finding it really difficult to go cycling." 

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday decided to lift all restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, after Delhi's air quality showed improvement over the last three days, the release said.

While CAQM has directed authorities to intensify actions under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP to ensure that pollution levels do not rise again. The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine the matter related to the problem of increasing air pollution in Delhi NCR on a regular basis starting Monday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US to re-examine Green Card holders from 'countries of concern'
LIVE! US to re-examine Green Card holders from 'countries of concern'

National Guard soldier dies, another fighting for life: Trump
National Guard soldier dies, another fighting for life: Trump

The deceased National Guard soldier has been identified as US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who hailed from West Virginia.

97 Infants Died Because Of Malnutrition
97 Infants Died Because Of Malnutrition

'These children possess catastrophically low birth weights -- often 1.4 kgs or less. Such extremely low birth weight results in profoundly compromised neo-natal immunity.''The escalation to 97 deaths in three months precipitated...

Delhi blast probe reveals 2 more hideouts of Dr Ganaie
Delhi blast probe reveals 2 more hideouts of Dr Ganaie

Delhi blast investigation revealed that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module linked to the November 10 terrorist incident, had two more hideouts near the Al Falah...

Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister amid rift
Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister amid rift

Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse claims that despite being Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde is still considered the Chief Minister in the hearts of the people and predicts he will lead the state again.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO