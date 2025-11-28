HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Dancer Dona Ganguly abused on social media, lodges police complaint

Fri, 28 November 2025
Share:
23:46
Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly/ANI Photo
Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly/ANI Photo
Renowned Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly has lodged a complaint with the police after being allegedly targeted with abusive and derogatory remarks on social media, an officer said on Friday. 

The dancer, also the wife of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, filed the formal complaint with Thakurpukur police station, following which the police started an investigation against unidentified persons. 

"The abusive posts emerged around Dona Ganguly's dance performance at the Kolkata Film Festival. The complaint specifically pointed to a Facebook page that targeted her," the police officer said. 

In the complaint lodged on Wednesday evening, she alleged that through the social media page, users not only "body shamed" her but also insulted her, causing damage to her reputation. 

"She has described these acts as defamatory and stated that the posts were intended to tarnish her honour," the officer said, adding that Dona Ganguly provided screenshots of the abusive posts along with a mobile number associated with the Facebook page. 

"We are working to identify the individuals responsible for the offensive posts. We are tracing the posts and the associated mobile number to identify the perpetrators," he added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC directs Bengal DGP to ensure safety of poll officials
LIVE! EC directs Bengal DGP to ensure safety of poll officials

Sidda invites DKS for breakfast; BJP warns of no-trust motion
Sidda invites DKS for breakfast; BJP warns of no-trust motion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has invited his deputy D K Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting to discuss the leadership row, amid an ongoing power struggle within the state's Congress party.

Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief
Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief

Sri Lanka is facing a severe crisis after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in numerous deaths and displacement. India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to provide relief. The situation is expected...

'Significant outcomes' expected as Putin to visit India
'Significant outcomes' expected as Putin to visit India

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day visit to India from December 4 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is expected to produce a plethora of significant outcomes, including in the defence...

Non-disclosure of foreign assets: I-T alerts for 25K...
Non-disclosure of foreign assets: I-T alerts for 25K...

The Income Tax department will start sending SMS/emails to about 25,000 individuals, who are part of the "high-risk" cases identified for non-disclosure of foreign assets in the income tax returns (ITRs) filed for Assessment Year (AY)...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO